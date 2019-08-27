We Opted to Get Off: Robert Downey Jr Bids Farewell to Iron Man, Captain America

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of some of its epic characters like Iron Man aka Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Captain America aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). One of the most loved superheroes, the two were among the original Avengers and are credited for establishing Marvel Cinematic Universe the way it is at present.

For the fall issue of Disney twenty-three magazine, Robert Downey Jr reflected upon his and Evans' journey and farewell to their characters.

"We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations," Digital Spy quoted the actor as saying. "There's something very sobering about it. I'm glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys," he added.

In addition, he also said that he's "loathe" to talk about his "legacy" and making his mark, particularly in contrast to Evans and Hulk star Mark Ruffalo.

"I really don't need to look any farther than my co-stars. Mark Ruffalo is an activist, Chris Evans is a diehard American and proponent of true democracy. "I don't really have the gumption, the skill set, the drive, or the humility either of those guys do," he said.

Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU as Tony Stark in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie, opening the door to a 10 year connected film universe, spanning over 22 films. Tony Stark's story arc in Avengers: Endgame was the perfect pay off to over 10 years of Iron Man plot, to say the least. Iron Man sacrifices his life on the battlefield to defeat Thanos once and for all in Endgame.

