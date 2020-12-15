We Really Hit It Off: Kristen Wiig On Working With Gal Gadot On 'Wonder Woman 1984'

New Delhi: They maybe frenemies on screen as The Cheetah and Wonder Woman, but Hollywood stars Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot were like two peas in a pod on the sets of “Wonder Woman 1984”. The upcoming DC film is a direct sequel to the 2017 superhero blockbuster “Wonder Woman”, which followed Gadot’s Diana Prince, who grows from a sheltered Amazonian princess to the titular warrior.

The follow-up introduces Wiig as the awkward gemologist Barbara-turned-apex predator Cheetah, who is impressed by Diana’s confident demeanour. Gadot’s Diana, a lone warrior after losing friends in the aftermath of the first film set in 1918, also takes to Barbara’s sunny personality. Famous for her comedic turns in films like “Bridesmaids” and “Knocked Up”, Wiig said Barbara and Diana become friends as they sort of complete each other.

“I think Diana does see something in Barbara that she’s missing in her life: Barbara’s sort of openness and desire to be a part of society, because Diana’s so alone, too. I think they connect over that in a big way,” Wiig said in an exclusive transcript shared with .