'We Saw Sarsenapati Hambirrao': Prajakta Mali's Day Out With Her Grandparents

Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao is doing some good business at the box office and has also impressed the audience. Actor Prajakta Mali recently watched the film with her grandparents and shared a photo, which is going viral all over social media.

Prajakta shared a photo with her grandparents on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen with them posing with the poster of Sarsenapati Hambirrao. Along with the post, she wrote, “A day with Grandparents and we saw Sarsenapati Hambirrao. Words are not enough to praise, the movie is so amazing. Pravin Dada, you are awesome.”

“In 24 hours, the story of two Maharaj’s their Sarsenapati, internal politics, Swarajya; The intelligence you showed has no comparison. The loving, understanding, visionary sweet person in you got into writing.

“And he taught us so much. How much should we thank for that? Mahesh Limaye gave a great performance as always. Gashmeer Mahajani Shrutii Marrathe’s campaign was successful. Every Marathi person must watch this movie. I am going to watch this again at least twice. Grandparents are so happy,” she concluded. The post received a lot of appreciation and received 82,271 likes.

Prajakta started her acting career in 2011 with the Marathi Television show Suvasini. Later, she worked in other TV shows like Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha and many more.

She even appeared in movies like Kho Kho, Sangharsh, Hampi, Pundu, Luck Down, Chandramukhi and a lot more.

Most recently Prajakta was seen in the web series Ranbazar. Although the series is getting a good response from the audience, she was also trolled on social media for her bold role.

