1-min read

We See Your Reflection in Janhvi, Khushi Everyday: Anil Kapoor Shares Post on Sridevi's Birth Anniversary

Sridevi died aged 54 in February by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2018, 6:00 PM IST
We See Your Reflection in Janhvi, Khushi Everyday: Anil Kapoor Shares Post on Sridevi's Birth Anniversary
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
On Sridevi's 55th birth anniversary on Monday, actor Anil Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note saying that he sees the reflection of the late star in her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Anil shared an old photograph on Twitter, where Sridevi is posing with her daughters and her producer-husband Boney Kapoor.

"A true star that shone brightly on-screen and lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we do not miss you Sri. We see your reflection in Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts and minds," Anil captioned the image.




Sridevi died aged 54 in February by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

