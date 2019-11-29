We Seem to be Losing it as Society, Says Akshay Kumar on Veterinarian's Rape in Hyderabad
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share his views on the case, calling for stricter laws to combat the rising number of crimes against women in the country.
Representative image.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed outrage over the killing of a veterinary doctor after being allegedly raped in Hyderabad, saying the moral fabric of the society is being reduced to pieces.
Akshay took to Twitter to share his views on the case, calling for stricter laws to combat the rising number of crimes against women in the country. "We seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!" he tweeted.
Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi,we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces.We need stricter laws.This needs to STOP!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 29, 2019
The burnt body of the 27-year-old woman veterinarian was noticed by some passers-by, who alerted police. Four people are being questioned by the police in connection with the incident.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh also expressed disgust over the incident. "I don't even know how to react about the incident. Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people's minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific," she tweeted.
I don’t even know how to react about the #Priyankareddy incident.its high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 29, 2019
