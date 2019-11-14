Take the pledge to vote

We Should Have More Films Based on Children, Says Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan feels we should have Hollywood movies like Babies Day out and the Harry Potter series since we have the audience.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
We Should Have More Films Based on Children, Says Soha Ali Khan
Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is the mother of a two-year-old daughter named Inaaya, feels there should be more films based on children in our country because the genre has an audience.

"In Hollywood, they have made films like 'Baby's Day Out' and the 'Harry Potter' series where they show subjects that revolve around children, and children play lead roles in these films. But that doesn't happen here (India). We have made films like Chillar Party and Taare Zameen Par. I think we should make more films based on children because we have the audience. India is very young country. I think like we used to say there should be women in cinema, and now that has started to happen. I think people are going to start taking children seriously. I take my child very seriously," said Soha, while interacting with the media at the launch of kid's digital app along with actor Ashish Chaudhary.

Added Ashish: "The superhero movies produced by Disney, Marvel or DC are the highest-grossing films in international cinema. In India, everything is evolving, and evolution takes place at a slow pace. Nevertheless it does takes place."

"I am eventually turning to production and everybody wants to attract the family audience since it is profitable. So, children films will happen. In today's age, thankfully, content-based films are working, so I think soon we are going to see more children films being made in India,a said Ashish.

We asked Soha what are her Children's Day plans were, on November 14. "I think every day is Children's Day. (Husband) Kunal (Kemmu) is my second child, so I have two kids at home," she laughed.

