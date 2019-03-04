LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
We should Honour the Wishes of Soldiers’ Mothers, Says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh revealed how he was frustrated and angry at the Pulwama terror attack. The actor also referred to Abhinandan Varthaman as a 'true hero'.

Updated:March 4, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
After cultural and political association with Pakistan was banned over the Pulwama terror attack, actor Ranveer Singh, who was a guest speaker at the recently concluded India Today Conclave, said that the wish of slain soldiers' mothers should be honoured in every manner possible, in the sense that even if one of them says that India should not engage with Pakistan, we should not. The Gully Boy actor was answering a question about the boycott and eventual ban on Pakistani artistes in India in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

He said,"I am very cognisant that there is this school of thought that one should not mix art and sport with it, they are two different realms. But at the same time, us as artists, or us as sportsmen, or us as spectators, we are not sacrificing the way some of our compatriots are. If there are people in the forces or their near and dear ones, loved ones, what their sentiments are, how they feel about it should have the highest value and highest importance. I am saying if there is even one mother of a soldier who believes that we should not engage, then we should respect that sentiment. I think what they want should be of utmost importance to us.”

The terror attack happened on the same day as Gully Boy's theatrical release. Talking about how the two events coincided and affected him, he said, "Gully Boy had come out on the same day as the Pulwama attack. The response to Gully Boy was staggering and overwhelming. I should have been on top of the world. But I was actually down in the dumps. I was disillusioned. I was frustrated and angry.”

His response also seem like an appropriate response to Kangana Ranaut's recent statement in which she called actors like Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 'irresponsible' for not speaking up on issues of national importance and shirking responsibility in that.

