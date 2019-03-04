English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We should Honour the Wishes of Soldiers’ Mothers, Says Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh revealed how he was frustrated and angry at the Pulwama terror attack. The actor also referred to Abhinandan Varthaman as a 'true hero'.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Loading...
After cultural and political association with Pakistan was banned over the Pulwama terror attack, actor Ranveer Singh, who was a guest speaker at the recently concluded India Today Conclave, said that the wish of slain soldiers' mothers should be honoured in every manner possible, in the sense that even if one of them says that India should not engage with Pakistan, we should not. The Gully Boy actor was answering a question about the boycott and eventual ban on Pakistani artistes in India in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
He said,"I am very cognisant that there is this school of thought that one should not mix art and sport with it, they are two different realms. But at the same time, us as artists, or us as sportsmen, or us as spectators, we are not sacrificing the way some of our compatriots are. If there are people in the forces or their near and dear ones, loved ones, what their sentiments are, how they feel about it should have the highest value and highest importance. I am saying if there is even one mother of a soldier who believes that we should not engage, then we should respect that sentiment. I think what they want should be of utmost importance to us.”
The terror attack happened on the same day as Gully Boy's theatrical release. Talking about how the two events coincided and affected him, he said, "Gully Boy had come out on the same day as the Pulwama attack. The response to Gully Boy was staggering and overwhelming. I should have been on top of the world. But I was actually down in the dumps. I was disillusioned. I was frustrated and angry.”
His response also seem like an appropriate response to Kangana Ranaut's recent statement in which she called actors like Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 'irresponsible' for not speaking up on issues of national importance and shirking responsibility in that.
Follow @News18Movies for more
He said,"I am very cognisant that there is this school of thought that one should not mix art and sport with it, they are two different realms. But at the same time, us as artists, or us as sportsmen, or us as spectators, we are not sacrificing the way some of our compatriots are. If there are people in the forces or their near and dear ones, loved ones, what their sentiments are, how they feel about it should have the highest value and highest importance. I am saying if there is even one mother of a soldier who believes that we should not engage, then we should respect that sentiment. I think what they want should be of utmost importance to us.”
The terror attack happened on the same day as Gully Boy's theatrical release. Talking about how the two events coincided and affected him, he said, "Gully Boy had come out on the same day as the Pulwama attack. The response to Gully Boy was staggering and overwhelming. I should have been on top of the world. But I was actually down in the dumps. I was disillusioned. I was frustrated and angry.”
His response also seem like an appropriate response to Kangana Ranaut's recent statement in which she called actors like Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 'irresponsible' for not speaking up on issues of national importance and shirking responsibility in that.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- Apna Time Aayega: John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Did
- How Instagram Exposure Could Ruin Children's Eating Habit
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- New Sensors Monitor Unwell Babies, But Don't Get in The Way of Parents Trying to Cuddle The Newborn
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results