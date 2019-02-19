English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Should not Retaliate in a Fit of Passion: Shatrughan Sinha on Pulwama Terror Attack
Shatrughan Sinha, distressed and disturbed by the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has cautioned against hasty retaliatory action.
(Image: ANI)
Mumbai: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, distressed and disturbed by the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has cautioned against hasty retaliatory action.
"Josh mein kahin apna hosh na kho baithe (we may lose our better sense in haste). I know passions are running high after what has happened in Pulwama. It is a shameful act of cowardice, and we must deal with it in the most stern way possible," Shatrughan said.
"Our honourable Prime Minister has promised us the most befitting response possible to this insane act of violence. We should not retaliate in a fit of passion. All of us Indians are hurt and wounded. We must think deeply about our next move before acting," he cautioned.
While refusing to comment directly on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment on the Pulwama carnage, Shatrughan warned against politicians making rash statements.
"Everybody needs to be careful about what they say. Pacifist noises are not what the Indian janta wants to hear. Indians are very angry right now."
Should we finally ban all Pakistani artistes in Bollywood?
Shatrughan said: "This is not an opportune time to even think about cultural exchanges and what should be done about them. Having said that, I'd like to point out that this is the land of Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Why do we need singers from any other country?"
