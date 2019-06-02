We Should Reflect on Death at Some Point in Life, it Helps Us Prepare Better, Says Lisa Ray

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
We Should Reflect on Death at Some Point in Life, it Helps Us Prepare Better, Says Lisa Ray
In a freewheeling conversation, Lisa Ray talks about her upcoming film 99 Songs, raising twin infant daughters, battling cancer and the inevitability of death.
Image: Instagram/Lisa Ray
Loading...
Ever since she conquered cancer, Lisa Ray has been unstoppable. She is acting again—she will soon be seen in AR Rahman’s first production 99 Songs. She has her own line of ethical perfume. She is also raising twin daughters and has just launched Close to the Bone, her debut book on her myriad life experiences.
Talking about doing it all, she said minutes before the book’s launch at a quaint café in Mumbai, “You’ll notice that a lot of these projects have happened post cancer. It is almost like I have found a new lease in life. Cancer has removed that aspect of self-consciousness, fear and a lot of inner obstacles that I had before. When you grapple with your mortality, you start seeing your insecurities in a different light.”
On working with Rahman in 99 Songs, she said, “It’s a great honour. He reached out to me out of the blue. What’s wonderful is that we have a shared history. AR composed the jingle for the Garden Saree ads (in which she featured in the 90s) and he contributed some of the most beautiful songs to Water (her 2005 Deepa Mehta film). We have had this kind of a professional intersection at very important times. I have always been a super fan of his work. It was the culmination of a lifetime dream to work with him in a closer and more substantial capacity.”
However, it isn’t easy to juggle work while raising young children. Last year, Lisa announced the birth of her twin daughters—Sufi and Soleil—whom she had via surrogacy. The 47-year-old credits her girlfriends who she says rally around her to help her maintain work-life balance. “I have an incredible support-group of girlfriends. Right now, my babies are staying with one of them. My babies are passed from house to house. My husband and I have recently relocated. We are back in Bombay and the primary reason is the support that I get emotionally, practically and in every other way as a mother in India. I don’t think I would experience it anywhere else,” Lisa said.
Stressing on the need for women to continue working even after having children, she added, “When my daughters were born, one of my friends gave me a wonderful advice. She said, “Your babies don’t need a perfect mother, they need a happy mother.” And Lisa has been glowing lately.
Though it’s been 10 years since she was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma—the cancer of white blood cells—the Kasoor actor says she’s still reeling in its aftermath, trying to process all that it has changed in her life, body, relationships, the way she sees the world and herself. She is one of the few celebrities who have battled cancer and emerged victoriously on the other side, but she says there is hardly anything extraordinary about her or the way she fought the disease.
“There is an inner strength, stubbornness and resilience within all of us. We have to have faith that we have it. I am not special and neither do I think that the treatment that I got was special. Today, my treatment is in India. We get the same treatment in India that I got in Canada,” she said.
Read: Close to the Bone is Much More than a Cancer Memoir, Says Lisa Ray on her Debut Book
Read: Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
“There are struggles of course, sometimes financial, but now we do have a growing ecosystem in India of great NGOs and outreach programs that will assist you. I think it’s the fear that we have to overcome. Fear is not real, it’s a passing thunder cloud in the sky and you’re the sky, which is limitless. So just make sure that you don’t identify with the fear because it will block you from asking for help and taking the right action,” she added.
However, as much as she is a campaigner of long and healthy living, Lisa says it is important that we all accept the certainty of death—an invaluable life lesson that can only come from someone who has seen death up close. “We all have a natural expiry date. We are all not going to live forever. Death is inevitable. We should therefore, at some point in life, reflect and contemplate on death. I used a lot of Tibetan Buddhist practices to do that and that strengthened me.
“I am not saying that I want to die or that I don’t have a certain amount of fear of it but I know how to negotiate that. It doesn’t throw such a huge shadow over me today. I know and I hope that because I have contemplated it and I have rehearsed to an extent, I will know that when the curtain closes, it would be time to move on,” she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Talking about doing it all, she said minutes before the book’s launch at a quaint café in Mumbai, “You’ll notice that a lot of these projects have happened post cancer. It is almost like I have found a new lease in life. Cancer has removed that aspect of self-consciousness, fear and a lot of inner obstacles that I had before. When you grapple with your mortality, you start seeing your insecurities in a different light.”
On working with Rahman in 99 Songs, she said, “It’s a great honour. He reached out to me out of the blue. What’s wonderful is that we have a shared history. AR composed the jingle for the Garden Saree ads (in which she featured in the 90s) and he contributed some of the most beautiful songs to Water (her 2005 Deepa Mehta film). We have had this kind of a professional intersection at very important times. I have always been a super fan of his work. It was the culmination of a lifetime dream to work with him in a closer and more substantial capacity.”
However, it isn’t easy to juggle work while raising young children. Last year, Lisa announced the birth of her twin daughters—Sufi and Soleil—whom she had via surrogacy. The 47-year-old credits her girlfriends who she says rally around her to help her maintain work-life balance. “I have an incredible support-group of girlfriends. Right now, my babies are staying with one of them. My babies are passed from house to house. My husband and I have recently relocated. We are back in Bombay and the primary reason is the support that I get emotionally, practically and in every other way as a mother in India. I don’t think I would experience it anywhere else,” Lisa said.
Stressing on the need for women to continue working even after having children, she added, “When my daughters were born, one of my friends gave me a wonderful advice. She said, “Your babies don’t need a perfect mother, they need a happy mother.” And Lisa has been glowing lately.
Though it’s been 10 years since she was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma—the cancer of white blood cells—the Kasoor actor says she’s still reeling in its aftermath, trying to process all that it has changed in her life, body, relationships, the way she sees the world and herself. She is one of the few celebrities who have battled cancer and emerged victoriously on the other side, but she says there is hardly anything extraordinary about her or the way she fought the disease.
“There is an inner strength, stubbornness and resilience within all of us. We have to have faith that we have it. I am not special and neither do I think that the treatment that I got was special. Today, my treatment is in India. We get the same treatment in India that I got in Canada,” she said.
Read: Close to the Bone is Much More than a Cancer Memoir, Says Lisa Ray on her Debut Book
Read: Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
“There are struggles of course, sometimes financial, but now we do have a growing ecosystem in India of great NGOs and outreach programs that will assist you. I think it’s the fear that we have to overcome. Fear is not real, it’s a passing thunder cloud in the sky and you’re the sky, which is limitless. So just make sure that you don’t identify with the fear because it will block you from asking for help and taking the right action,” she added.
However, as much as she is a campaigner of long and healthy living, Lisa says it is important that we all accept the certainty of death—an invaluable life lesson that can only come from someone who has seen death up close. “We all have a natural expiry date. We are all not going to live forever. Death is inevitable. We should therefore, at some point in life, reflect and contemplate on death. I used a lot of Tibetan Buddhist practices to do that and that strengthened me.
“I am not saying that I want to die or that I don’t have a certain amount of fear of it but I know how to negotiate that. It doesn’t throw such a huge shadow over me today. I know and I hope that because I have contemplated it and I have rehearsed to an extent, I will know that when the curtain closes, it would be time to move on,” she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results