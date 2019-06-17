Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

We Shouldn't be Blindly Proud of Our Country, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

The Bollywood actor, who is gearing up for the release of 'Article 15' that tackles the issues of caste-based discrimination, says people of the country are sensitive towards each other.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
We Shouldn't be Blindly Proud of Our Country, Says Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
Loading...

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says "our country" is unique because it has people of all kinds, but one should not be "blindly proud" of it.

The Bollywood actor, who is gearing up for the release of Article 15 that tackles the issues of caste-based discrimination, says people of the country are sensitive towards each other.

"Our country is a unique one because we have all kinds of people and we are very sensitive towards ourselves. We are proud of ourselves, of our communities," Ayushmann said. "We are so depressed in our real lives that we need something to feel proud about."

"The appeal of this film is we should be proud of our country, but we can't be blindly proud of it. We need to better our nation," he told reporters.

Asked about the criticism the trailer of Article 15 received from some quarters, Ayushmann said he was aware that a section of society had got offended.

"But after they watch the film, (they'll realise) there's nothing offensive or maybe we have offended everyone because we haven't targeted any community," he said.

At a special event of the film on Saturday night, director Anubhav Sinha was asked about his views regarding caste-based reservation.

The Mulk director said reservation was not an easy subject that one could answer in two minutes, adding that it was a "complex matter which has a lot of plus and many minus".

Ayushmann echoed the director. "Reservation started so that we become inclusive towards the so-called lower sections of the society. Reservation had a purpose. Today, a lot of people have a problem with it," the actor said.

"So, it's not an easy topic to talk about. But what's most important is that we should be inclusive. The discrimination that's been happening for centuries needs to be stopped," he added.

Article 15 is scheduled to be released on June 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram