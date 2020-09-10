We Shouldn’t Try to Solve Case on WhatsApp, Twitter: Sumeet Vyas on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Sumeet Vyas had recently taken to social media to condemn the sensationalised media trial of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In a recent interview, the actor said that agencies like Central Bureau of Intelligence and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case but people are also trying to solve it on WhatsApp and Twitter.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sumeet said, “The matter is subjudice and the biggest agencies in the country are investigating it. We shouldn’t try to solve the case on WhatsApp or Twitter. It requires expertise and not opinions. I knew Sushant when he came to Mumbai. He is gone now and someone else’s life is at stake too. And neither situation is pleasant. Let’s not make it a conversation over chai-biscuit. Let’s not gossip about the accused or the victim.”

He also talked about the claims that Bollywood actors consume drugs. He said that the industry is a soft target. He said that if the film industry is to be blamed for the vices people have, it should also be credited when a good thing happens in the society.

Recently, Sumeet had shared a clip from a news channel and slammed it for dramatising the events of an ongoing investigation. He wrote, "An unfortunate and melodramatic representation of an ongoing CBI investigation.

With their narrative it looks like we don't need no judiciary or investigating agencies in India. Between news channel's and WhatsApp groups most cases can be resolved. #pathetic."

Sumeet's latest release is Waqalat From Home, a comedy shot during the lockdown starring his Permanent Roommates co-star Nidhi Singh along with Kubbra Sait and Gopal Dutt. The show tells the story about a couple filing for divorce and their lawyers.