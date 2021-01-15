We Simply Can't Look Away from Taapsee Pannu's Stunning Photoshoot in Bathtub

Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a picture wherein she is seen posing in the bathtub and added a witty caption to it. Taapsee sarcastically claimed that clicking pictures while sitting in a bathtub is the "new in-thing", and hence she wants to enjoy some "cheap thrills". In the photo, the actress can be seen chilling in the bathtub, all dressed up in an olive green outfit with her hair let loose.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Coz sitting in the tub to get pictures clicked seems to be the new in-thing so thought let me just see what exactly the thrill is about! #CheapThrills #StillThinkingWhy." (sic)

Meanwhile, Taapsee recently shared a quote on Twitter about jealous people and their insecurities. From the looks of it, the quote seems to be aimed at Kangana Ranaut, who recently once again said that Taapsee tries to copy her style.

The quote read, "A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity. - Robert a. Heinlein." Sharing it, Taapsee wrote, "#ThoughtOfTheDay actually almost every day now."

On the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in "Rashmi Rocket", where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. The actress also has "Looop Lapeta" and "Haseen Dillruba" coming up.