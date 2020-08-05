We Miss Disha Vakani a Lot: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ambika Rajankar

Ambika Rajankar, who plays Komal Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently shared that they miss Disha Vakani, who played Daya Jethalal in the popular sitcom. However, Ambika said that they also understand her commitment towards her family.

In an interview with Times Of India, Ambika aka Komal said, “Disha and I have done theatre together. We did a play which had a successful run of 350 shows. We also did another play in 2008. I share a great bonding with Disha and I am still in touch with her. We miss her a lot. When we would shoot the all combination episodes and if there was a small argument in the sequence, we knew that Daya would come up with something unique. Now, when we shoot and if we come across a mad line we always tend to discuss who will now say this mad line or attempt it. We then skip it as we know that only Disha could do justice to it. Then we feel a little bad also that it was such a superb line but we will have to skip.”

Ambika further added that they respect Disha’s personal decision. She said that Disha is not just an artist, at the end of the day she is a human being and she has her commitments.

Meanwhile, Disha went on a maternity leave in September 2017, and since then everyone is waiting with bated breath for her to return on TMKOC. The makers meanwhile have neither confirmed her permanent exit from the show nor anyone has replaced her.