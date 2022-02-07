'We Waited For Right Opportunity': Deepika Padukone on Working With Hrithik Roshan

Deepika Padukone is in the headlines these days for her upcoming film Ghehraiyaan. After delivering a series of successful films, Deepika is undoubtedly at the top of her career. Among new projects, Deepika has Pathan with Shahrukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com recently on her collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika said, “I would not like to compare us with any other pair, because I think we can bring some of our unique things in the film. He (Hrithik Roshan) is a wonderful actor. Everybody was waiting eagerly to know when we will come together for a film.”

Stating Fighter as a right opportunity for her and Hrithik’s collaboration, Deepika added, “I cannot speak on his behalf, but at least as far as I am concerned, it is not that I did not want to work with him. We were just waiting for the right time and the right opportunity. Fighter is a perfect film for us to come together.”

During the conversation, Deepika also spoke about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for the shooting of Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. She said that it is always fun to be on the sets with Shahrukh.

For years now, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Deepika and Hrithik share the same screen space. Many even compared them to the pair of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie.

For the unversed, Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed War, starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff.

True to its name, Fighter is said to be nothing less than a fight. Hrithik and Deepika’s much-awaited film backed by Viacom 18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande will be India’s first aerial action franchise.

