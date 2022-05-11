‘We Want Salaar Updates’: Prabhas Fan Writes Letter, Threatens To End His Life

A die-hard fan of Bahubali star Prabhas recently wrote a letter, threatening he would end his life if details about his latest project Salaar were not revealed soon. The letter said that the director of the film Prashanth Neel had earlier promised to reveal details of the shooting of Salaar soon.

However, the letter further mentioned that it has been a month since, with the second week of May in and still no updates about the movie. “We are already hurt and disappointed as the same happened during Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Prabhas’s previous movies,” the letter read. The fan, then, said he would take his life if the makers did not release glimpses of Salaar this month. He ended the letter, “We want Salaar updates.”

The letter is currently going viral on social media. This is the second time that a letter threatening suicide has been written by a Prabhas fan. Even earlier, before the release of Radhe Shyam, a letter went viral with a fan making similar demands of either getting updates or ending his own life.

Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

PRabhas’s last film Radhe Shyam, which had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, was a failure at the box office. The film’s plot was described as “outdated", and the audience lamented the limited screen time between the lead pair.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush, which is expected to clash with Vijay’s Thalapathy66 on Sankranthi 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.