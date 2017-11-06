English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Want to Do Full Justice to Vikram Batra's Story: Sidharth Malhotra
The actor was in talks for the film for quite some time and now when he is finally on board he wants to do complete justice to the role.
Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra has signed his next, a biopic on Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, and the actor believes it is an important story to be told on big screen.
The actor was in talks for the film for quite some time and now when he is finally on board he wants to do complete justice to the role.
"It is a lovely true story. It is a very heroic and touching story. The family got in touch with him a year ago. Hearing what he did at the age of 24 for the country we want to do full justice to his story.
"There is so much more in his life that we want to say. I am looking forward to it," Sidharth told PTI. Without sharing many details about the film, the 32- year-old actor said the team will start shooting for the project next year.
"There is prep work required for the film like horse riding and all... We will start rolling by summer next year. It will be mostly shot in real locations."
According to the reports, Sidharth will have a double role in the film and will portray both Vikram and his identical twin brother, Vishal.
The makers are currently working on the script of the film.
Sidharth, whose latest release Ittefaq has received positive reviews, is also excited for Aiyaary, directed by Neeraj Pandey.
