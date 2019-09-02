Take the pledge to vote

We were Concentrating So Much on Daenerys & Jon Snow, Say Game of Thrones Makers on Coffee-Cup Gaffe

During the fourth episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, eagle-eyed fans spotted a coffee cup in the middle of a celebration scene in Winterfell. But the question remained: Whodunnit?

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
After eight long years, HBO’s popular show Game of Thrones concluded this year with its final season. Unlike, its other seven seasons which were highly appreciated by the fans, the last season turned out to be dud. Season 8 also strayed from its standards making countless editing errors-- from that Starbucks coffee cup to the plastic water bottle.

In a recent interview with Japan’s Star Channel, makers of the show, David and DB Weiss, laughed at the coffee cup blunder. Benioff said, "I think in Persian rugs it's tradition that you make a little mistake when you're making the rug because only God can do anything perfect, so for us I guess that was just our (mistake)."

In his response, Weiss said, "That's why I put the coffee cup there... a conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection."

During the fourth episode of the eight and final season of GoT, eagle-eyed fans spotted a Starbucks coffee cup in the middle of a celebration scene in Winterfell. But the question remained: Whodunnit?

Benioff said, "We're concentrating so much on Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) that we just didn’t see this coffee cup right in the middle. So at first I couldn’t believe it, and then it was kind of embarrassment because, 'How did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?."

Also, HBO in a statement to ET said, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea." The network later appeared to have removed the cup from the episode.

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who portrayed the character of Sansa Stark in the show said, "The coffee cup was where Kit's chair was. First I blamed it on Emilia, but I don't think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy and I think he would've done that. It was in front of Kit's chair and then obviously he moved, so this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn't there either. It was Kit! It was 100 percent Kit."

