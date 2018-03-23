GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
17 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
1000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
»
2-min read

We Were Ready for Criticism: Ahmed Khan on Ek Do Teen Remake

The original song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and the new version features Jacqueline Fernandez. The reworked version has been a topic of much discussion on social media.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Were Ready for Criticism: Ahmed Khan on Ek Do Teen Remake
The original song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and the new version features Jacqueline Fernandez. The reworked version has been a topic of much discussion on social media.
Mumbai: Baaghi 2 director Ahmed Khan says the team was ready for criticism from the word go when they decided to recreate the chartbuster Ek do teen for their film.

The original song was picturised on Madhuri Dixit and the new version features Jacqueline Fernandez. The reworked version has been a topic of much discussion on social media.

Given that Ahmed is a choreographer himself, asked if he is creatively satisfied with the video, he said: "Firstly, I did not choreograph the song. It has been done by the great dancer-choreographer Ganesh Acharya. I did not interfere with his work.

"Having said that, from the moment we zeroed down on the song ‘Ek Do Teen', we were ready for the criticism.

"I did not attend any rehearsal of the song, I did not show my power of being the director when the song was choreographed. I know you would be thinking that as a director I green-lit the final take. But we must not forget that it is an experiment... All feedback of such work cannot be positive. We are here to take the praise and bashing."

Ek do teen became a rage when it first featured in the 1988 film "Teezab", directed by N Chandra. The song was then choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Emphasising the reason behind recreating the song, Ahmed said: "The intention behind recreating any song is to revisit the memory of some of the cult classics like this, and keeping the new generation connect with it.

"Our youngsters have a strong connection with the lead pair of the film, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. When they watch the song in this film, they get to know about an old song that our generation grew up watching."

Citing an example from his real life, Ahmed said: "My son is 11 years old and when he got to know that we are doing this song in our film, one of his friends asked him who Madhuri Dixit is. And one of his other friends replied, ‘That dancer, yesteryear heroine who teaches dance on YouTube called ‘Dance With Madhuri''.

"It clearly shows the reference point of the future generation. So, any recreated version of these kind of songs serves two purposes -- revisiting the memory of the old song and connecting to the young generation with an upgraded version of the song."

Madhuri is yet to give a feedback on the song.

Asked if he has spoken to Madhuri, Ahmed said: "Giving a feedback is her choice. I have nothing to say on that. We have done the song, bought the rights and in a legal way.

"I think we should be encouraged to attempt to recreate a song like ‘Ek Do Teen' that was released 30 years ago."

The film "Baaghi 2" is slated to release on March 30.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You