We Were Shocked and Crying: Jyotika Dilaik on Rubina and Abhinav Shukla's Potential Divorce

Actress Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika, who has recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as the actress' 'connection,' revealed that her family was shocked to hear that Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla were discussing getting a divorce during the lockdown. In an recent interview, Jyotika revealed that she and her mother cried while watching the episode.

Talking to ETimes, Jyotika said, “When the promo of their relationship of not being on good terms came out, I started getting messages from people asking if Rubina and Abhinav were getting divorced. I initially did not understand why I was getting such messages but when I saw the promo myself I was shocked. When we saw the episode, there was complete silence in the house, our mom was crying and I was also crying. We all were looking at each other but we did not utter a word."

Jyotika recently won hearts online when she defended her sister in front of host Salman Khan. When the superstar reprimanded Rubina for going in the wrong direction with her game, Jyotika said, "She is not that bad."

Jyotika entered the Bigg Boss 14 episode on Sunday as a part of the 'Connections week.' Other connections include Jasmin Bhasin, who is supporting her best friend and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni, Toshi Sabir for Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu as Rakhi Sawant's connection and Vindu Dara Singh, who is supporting Rakhi Sawant.