'We will Love You For Eternity': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister in Final Send-off to Little Brother

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartfelt post on social media, alongwith a picture from her hometown, Rajiv Nagar in Patna, where her late brother’s prayer meet was held. In the image, Shweta and her father can be seen praying in front of Sushant’s framed photo.

Her emotional note reads, "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput"

On the 13th day from his demise, which is called 'tehrvi' traditionally, Sushant’s family issued a joint public statement. The family confirmed to set up the Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) that will support young talents in cinema, science and sports to honour Sushant's legacy.

The Patna residence will be turned into a memorial where his personal belongings will be placed. In his memory, Sushant’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook will be maintained by his family.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai residence. The actor was battling clinical depression and was undergoing medication for treatment. He was 34. Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore.

His last work was Dil Bechara which will be released posthumously. The film is based on The Fault in Our Stars by John Green and directed by debutante Mukesh Chhabra. It marks the debut film of actress Sanjana Sanghi and will have Saif Ali Khan in an important role. Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards, irrespective of subscriptions.