We Wonder What Surprise Ranveer Singh Has In Store For All Of Us Now!
He shared his picture in an all-white outfit that resembles a ‘Star Trek’ costume.
The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming flick, Rohit Shetty's Simmba in which he will be seen essaying the role of a police inspector, Sangram Bhalerao.
The actor, who has often made headlines, for his posts on social media, had recently shared his picture in an all-white outfit that resembles a ‘Star Trek’ costume. Seen holding a weapon in his right hand, the actor completes his look by opting for a quirky eyewear. This picture left all his fans excited and curious for his upcoming movie which he perfectly captioned, “Coming Soon”.
The talented actor also shared another photo wherein he poses for a photoshoot. Apart from this, he even shared a GIF on his Instagram account striking a pose at the camera.
In one photo, he is seen pouting with Karishma Tanna, both wearing Robot-styled outfits.
Meanwhile, his followers on twitter have been pondering upon what exactly is Ranveer Singh up to. Check out their reaction here:
Robot ban gye ho kya 😂😂— Shah Rukh Khan FC™💙 (@iamsrknFC) July 14, 2018
Superb— Deepika Padukone™ (@deepikapadukonz) July 14, 2018
CHITTI 3.0 in and as outsider Singh 💥💥💥— खलनायक (@iTheRider1) July 14, 2018
Kya Rey Western khilji 😂😂😂😂— Selvakumar (@Selvaku97120278) July 14, 2018
Well, only time will tell what's really cooking!
On the work front, Ranveer has wrapped up his shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.
