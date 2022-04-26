Web Series ATM, To Be Helmed By Harish Shankar, Officially Launched

ATM, a web series marking the collaboration of Tollywood’s top producer Dil Raju and director Harish Shankar, was officially launched with a puja muhurat event on Monday (April 25) in Hyderabad.

The ace producer and director are teaming up with the leading digital platform Zee5 for the upcoming project. The web series is said to revolve around a strange theft in the city of Hyderabad, with two intellectuals said to be behind it.

The series, tipped as a heist thriller, is headlined by Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny and Divi Vadthya. In addition, also starring Subbaraju, the show will premiere on ZEE5.

Directed by Chandra Mohan, the regular shooting will begin on April 27. The music of the series will be composed by Prashanth R Vihari. In the coming days, more updates will be released regarding the project. Harish Shankar will be co-producing and working as the Creative Head for this web series.

Speaking of Dil Raju, the ace producer is busy with a series of films. Dil Raju has Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood upcoming projects lined up.

Coming to Harish Shankar, the director will soon helm Pawan Kalyan’s 28th film titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. It is learned that along with the story of the film, the pre-production work has already come to an end. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will have music by composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Ayananka Bose.

After blockbuster Gabbar Singh (2012), Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh will be Harish Shankar’s second film with power star Pawan Kalyan.

