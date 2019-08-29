Web Series on Indira Gandhi is About a Person, It Goes Beyond Party Politics, Says Vidya Balan

At a time when Bollywood actors are trying to please the ruling BJP government, Vidya Balan has chosen to play India's first female Prime Minister and Congress mascot Indira Gandhi in an upcoming web series.

"When I think of powerful women that (Indira Gandhi’s) is the first name which comes to my mind. I am very party agnostic. I have nothing to do with any political party. This (web series) is not about any political party, this is about an individual who goes beyond the party," Vidya said about her decision to play Gandhi.

On when the shoot is likely to begin, she said, "Not very soon. It's going to take time because it's a web series and that requires a lot of work to put things together. So, it may take a couple of years to start the shooting."

Meanwhile, Vidya will soon be seen playing Shakuntala Devi in an upcoming biopic of the renowned mathematician. On working in the film after Mission Mangal, she said, "From science to maths, my best dream comes true this year. Most South Indians pursue science and maths, and I am sure my parents will now be satisfied that I traverse both worlds within one year faster than rest of them did!"

On what she’s doing to prepare for the role, Vidya said, "It (the preparation) is not about maths. Anyway, I am going to fake it. They (the makers of the film) are going to give me the answers that I am going to write on board.

“I think I need to be familiar with the person. She was the only computer in the world with a sense of humour. She had a wicked sense of humour. So I am actually trying to imbibe that quality. She also had an incredible journey. So, I am feeling nervous about playing the character in the film."

