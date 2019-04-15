SPONSORED BY
Web Series on Narendra Modi Comes Under Fire For Streaming Without Proper Certification

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has written to the poll panel saying that a web series on Modi available on the Eros Now website was streaming without certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
Web Series on Narendra Modi Comes Under Fire For Streaming Without Proper Certification
Image: Twitter
When the Election Commission banned the release of biopics of political leaders during Lok Sabha elections, stalling the release of the film PM Narendra Modi, we'd told you about other films and TV shows that could be affected by the ban. Eros Now's web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of them.

The web series, called Modi, went on air at the beginning of this month, before the ban was announced, and the episodes continue to be available on the web platform. Now, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has written to the poll panel saying that a web series on Modi available on the Eros Now website was streaming without certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The letter, signed by Election Officer (Media, MCMC, Paid News & Training) to EC Principal Secretary Narendra Butolia, was written on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. The District Election Officer (DEO) (East) has also reportedly written to the Delhi CEO asking whether the web series had MCMC certification, and suggested that in the absence of certification, an FIR be lodged against Eros Now.

A senior official at the Delhi CEO's office reportedly said that they have brought to the notice of the ECI that a series on PM Narendra Modi is being screened on the Eros Now platform without MCMC certification from them. Since it not a Delhi specific matter, the CEO office has asked the ECI to take cognizance of the matter.

The 10-part web series was directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG: Oh My God fame. Another film based on political events, The Tashkent Files, about the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, did get a smooth release on Friday as it wasn't classified as a biopic.

