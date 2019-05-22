English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Web Series on PM Modi Returns to Eros Now a Month After EC's Ban
Five episodes, which were launched earlier, were made available again on OTT platform Eros Now on Tuesday. The remaining five are yet to be out.
Five episodes, which were launched earlier, were made available again on OTT platform Eros Now on Tuesday. The remaining five are yet to be out.
Modi: Journey Of A Common Man, the web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is live again, a month after the Election Commission banned its streaming in favour of a level-playing field during the Lok Sabha elections.
Directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG - Oh My God fame, the web series was launched just days ahead of the polls, and was playing on even though the EC had stopped the release of Bollywood biopic PM Narendra Modi from releasing on April 11 when the seven-phase polls began.
Five episodes, which were launched earlier, were made available again on OTT platform Eros Now on Tuesday. The remaining five are yet to be out.
"Our plan is to release episodes 6 and 7 on Thursday (May 23) in five different languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati. The remaining episodes of the 10-part original series will be streamed shortly," Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, told IANS.
"Our attempt through this series is to tell the story of Narendra Modi's struggle, will power, vision and victory. His journey is truly inspiring," Lulla added.
Shukla, the director of the web series, had earlier said the release of the show was not planned in a way to coincide with the elections.
"I was working on it for almost a year. It could have come out a month earlier as well, but it got delayed owing to some technical glitches... My web series is not about politics. It is more about a character and his journey," Shukla had told IANS.
The trajectory of the web series and the film PM Narendra Modi is similar as they trace Modi's journey from his humble beginnings to become the Prime Minister.
Written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand and based on Kishor Makwana's 'Modi: Common Man's PM', the show stars Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur depicting different phases of Modi's life.
Meanwhile, BJP-sponsored channel NaMo TV went off air on May 17 soon after the conclusion of campaigning across the country. It began on March 31, BJP sources said.
"The channel was brought as a medium of election campaign of BJP. As the campaign ended, there was no need of it. So it went off air on May 17 after the campaign concluded," a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG - Oh My God fame, the web series was launched just days ahead of the polls, and was playing on even though the EC had stopped the release of Bollywood biopic PM Narendra Modi from releasing on April 11 when the seven-phase polls began.
Five episodes, which were launched earlier, were made available again on OTT platform Eros Now on Tuesday. The remaining five are yet to be out.
"Our plan is to release episodes 6 and 7 on Thursday (May 23) in five different languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati. The remaining episodes of the 10-part original series will be streamed shortly," Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, told IANS.
"Our attempt through this series is to tell the story of Narendra Modi's struggle, will power, vision and victory. His journey is truly inspiring," Lulla added.
Shukla, the director of the web series, had earlier said the release of the show was not planned in a way to coincide with the elections.
"I was working on it for almost a year. It could have come out a month earlier as well, but it got delayed owing to some technical glitches... My web series is not about politics. It is more about a character and his journey," Shukla had told IANS.
The trajectory of the web series and the film PM Narendra Modi is similar as they trace Modi's journey from his humble beginnings to become the Prime Minister.
Written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand and based on Kishor Makwana's 'Modi: Common Man's PM', the show stars Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur depicting different phases of Modi's life.
Meanwhile, BJP-sponsored channel NaMo TV went off air on May 17 soon after the conclusion of campaigning across the country. It began on March 31, BJP sources said.
"The channel was brought as a medium of election campaign of BJP. As the campaign ended, there was no need of it. So it went off air on May 17 after the campaign concluded," a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look Review - Watch Video
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- 'Anti-Trafficking Activists Should be Like Daenerys Targaryen From Game of Thrones'
- The Rush Rivalry: The Immortalised Story of Niki Lauda and James Hunt
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results