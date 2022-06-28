Wedding Bells For Actor Harish Kalyan? What You Need to Know

In the last two months, the Tamil cine industry has witnessed two grand weddings. First, Nikki Galrani got married to Aadi Pinisetty and then Nayanthara tied the knot with Vignesh Shivan. And now, the buzz is that Harish Kalyan will get married soon.

Harish Kalyan is the son of famous film distributor Kalyan. He made his acting debut in 2010 with the film Sindhu Samaveli, a Tamil erotic thriller written and directed by Samy. This film also featured debutants Amala Paul and Ghajini.

Harish Kalyan’s parents have decided to arrange for their son’s wedding soon. They have also begun the preparations for the marriage of the 31-year-old actor.

The dashing actor has handed over all the responsibility of finding the bride to his parents. And there is a huge chance of the actor making his wedding announcements soon. Fans are quite excited about the news. Sources say that the grand wedding of Harish may take place in the last week of August or in early September. Meanwhile, fans are eager to know about Harish’s would-be wife.

On the work front, Harish will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Nooru Kodi Vaanavil. Directed by Sasi, the movie stars Siddhi Idnani, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanath, and Sampath.

Harish Kalyan will be seen as a strong character in the film, while Siddhi Idnani plays the leading lady. The film’s post-production work is underway. The movie will hit the theatre in February 2024.

Harish has not only worked in the Tamil industry. He was also featured in Telugu movies. He made his Telugu debut with the film Jai Sriram. Later, he also appeared in other films like Kaadhali and Jersey.

