Wedding Celebrations Begin For Shweta Tripathi

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta. The couple had a private mehendi ceremony at the rapper’s house yesterday. It was a fun filled and chilled out event, with the bride-to-be looking adorable in a yellow mid length dress.The bridal mehendi was a reflection of the couple as the theme for the occasion was their love story. On her right hand, Shweta has a rollercoaster, as that’s where Cheeta had asked her out when they first started dating and on her left hand she has a plane their love story began on a flight. Under the plane is a placard with their wedding date on it (29th June 2018) and theatre masks representing the place where they first met and their love common love for the stage and acting.Credit: @ Viral Bhayani “There are elements from our wedding invite too. There’s a crab, as I am Cancerian, there’s a football as it’s his first love, apparently. Then there’s an umbrella, champagne glasses, sunglasses a starfish and bride and groom figurines. I love lotuses, birds and fish, so they are also in my mehendi in abundance, all over!” the gushing bride said of her rather unconventional mehendi.