Wedding Celebrations Begin For Shweta Tripathi

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with rapper Chaitanya Sharma

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2018, 9:27 AM IST
Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta. The couple had a private mehendi ceremony at the rapper’s house yesterday. It was a fun filled and chilled out event, with the bride-to-be looking adorable in a yellow mid length dress.

The bridal mehendi was a reflection of the couple as the theme for the occasion was their love story. On her right hand, Shweta has a rollercoaster, as that’s where Cheeta had asked her out when they first started dating and on her left hand she has a plane their love story began on a flight. Under the plane is a placard with their wedding date on it (29th June 2018) and theatre masks representing the place where they first met and their love common love for the stage and acting.



Credit: @Viral Bhayani

“There are elements from our wedding invite too. There’s a crab, as I am Cancerian, there’s a football as it’s his first love, apparently. Then there’s an umbrella, champagne glasses, sunglasses a starfish and bride and groom figurines. I love lotuses, birds and fish, so they are also in my mehendi in abundance, all over!” the gushing bride said of her rather unconventional mehendi.

