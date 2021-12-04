Wedding Ceremony Of Jethalal’s Daughter To Be Held In Mumbai

Famous TV actor Dilip Joshi, popularly known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is soon going to become father-in-law. Jethalal’s real life daughter Niyati Joshi will be getting married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The actor is busy in the preparation for the wedding and many TV and film celebs are being invited for the occasion.

According to Koimoi, the marriage of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s daughter will be held on December 11. Niyati is getting married to an NRI.

The marriage ceremony of Dilip Joshi’s daughter Niyati is going to be no less than a big Bollywood wedding. All the preparations for the wedding are being done at Hotel Taj. Many Bollywood celebrities and TV stars have been invited to the wedding. The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have also been invited.

As per the sources, Dayaben has also been invited to the wedding ceremony but she will not be attending the event. Dayaben aka Disha Vakani has accepted Dilip Joshi’s invitation, but it is being said that she might not attend the ceremony due to personal reasons. The rest of the TMKOC team is very excited to be a part of this marriage party.

