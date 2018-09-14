English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wedding on the Cards for Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin? Couple Spotted at the Marriage Bureau
Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July, and since then the couple has been in news.
Instagram/Justin Bieber
Pop singer Justin Bieber and his fiancee, model Hailey Baldwin, were spotted at the Marriage Bureau here, where marriage licenses are issued.
Several eyewitnesses saw the couple inside the Marriage Bureau on Thursday, where Bieber was crying and allegedly told Baldwin that he could not wait to marry her, reports people.com.
Also, in a photo obtained by tmz.com, the lovebirds were spotted walking hand-in-hand into the building, and Baldwin can be seen wearing a white ensemble while Bieber opted striped shirt and dark pants for the occasion.
While their courthouse appearance certainly raises eyebrows, a friend of Bieber told that couple's wedding is still in the works.
He said: "They have hired a wedding planner and have been looking at venues. The plan for now is to have a real wedding."
