Wedding Prep in Full Swing as Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are All Set to Tie the Knot

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi are all set to tie the knot on Monday in an intimate ceremony. As per reports, not many people are on the guest list. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing as the couple are all set to host their loved ones for a home wedding.

Many videos and pictures from outside the venue where Dia and Vaibhav are set to tie the knot have surfaced on social media. They give a glimpse of a dressed up house with decorations set up and necessary items and people constantly arriving ahead of the muhurat.

Meanwhile, some pictures from Dia's bridal shower have surfaced on social media.

Earlier in the day, Dia also shared a glimpse from her mehendi ceremony.

This would be Dia's second marriage. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announce their separation with a statement they issued in August 2019.

Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. It releases on April 2.