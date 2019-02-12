English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wedding Vibes With My Foo: Shibani Dandekar Captions This Adorable Picture With Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar continued to set tongues wagging as she posted yet another picture with her main man Farhan Akhtar and captioned it as "Wedding Vibes with my Foo".
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Shibani Dandekar continued to set tongues wagging as she posted yet another picture with her main man Farhan Akhtar and captioned it as "Wedding Vibes with my Foo". On Sunday evening, Farhan shared a candid picture with Shibani and dedicated a poem to her.
“Tum muskuraado zaraa, Chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa, roshni phailaado zaraa @shibanidandekar”, Farhan wrote, sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter.
Now, Shibani has reposted the same picture, saying "poetry is not really her forte and re-captioned it as "I'm not good with the poetry so imma go with... wedding vibes with my Foo. My sister's wedding, just to be clear!"
Shibani's younger sister Apeksha Dandekar recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, TV actor Abhishek Sharma, best known for playing Babbu Singh in Nimki Mukhiya, in Delhi.
Several celebrities, including Karan Kundra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Bhumika Gurung and Indraneil Sengupta, attended the Hindu wedding. The couple reportedly got engaged last December.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Tum muskuraado zaraa, Chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa, roshni phailaado zaraa @shibanidandekar”, Farhan wrote, sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter.
Now, Shibani has reposted the same picture, saying "poetry is not really her forte and re-captioned it as "I'm not good with the poetry so imma go with... wedding vibes with my Foo. My sister's wedding, just to be clear!"
View this post on Instagram
i’m not good with the poetry so imma go with ... wedding vibes with my Foo❤️ my sisters wedding just to be clear ! 😂😂 @faroutakhtar #thatbrowngirl outfit by the lovely @shehlaakhan #Repost @faroutakhtar ・・・ — Tum muskuraado zaraa Chiraag jalaado zaraa andhera hataado zaraa roshni phailaado zaraa ❤️⭐️ @shibanidandekar Image - @neelio 😊🙏🏼
Shibani's younger sister Apeksha Dandekar recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, TV actor Abhishek Sharma, best known for playing Babbu Singh in Nimki Mukhiya, in Delhi.
Several celebrities, including Karan Kundra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Bhumika Gurung and Indraneil Sengupta, attended the Hindu wedding. The couple reportedly got engaged last December.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results