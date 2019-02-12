Wedding Vibes With My Foo: Shibani Dandekar Captions This Adorable Picture With Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar continued to set tongues wagging as she posted yet another picture with her main man Farhan Akhtar and captioned it as "Wedding Vibes with my Foo". On Sunday evening, Farhan shared a candid picture with Shibani and dedicated a poem to her.“Tum muskuraado zaraa, Chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa, roshni phailaado zaraa @shibanidandekar”, Farhan wrote, sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter.Now, Shibani has reposted the same picture, saying "poetry is not really her forte and re-captioned it as "I'm not good with the poetry so imma go with... wedding vibes with my Foo. My sister's wedding, just to be clear!"Shibani's younger sister Apeksha Dandekar recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, TV actor Abhishek Sharma, best known for playing Babbu Singh in Nimki Mukhiya, in Delhi.Several celebrities, including Karan Kundra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Bhumika Gurung and Indraneil Sengupta, attended the Hindu wedding. The couple reportedly got engaged last December.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.