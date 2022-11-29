Wednesday Jenna Ortega Choreographed Rev'N Special Dance Performance In Addams Family Spinoff

Jenna Ortega left everyone impressed with her portrayal of a no-nonsense outcast in the Addams Family’s Spinoff Wednesday. In the recently released Netflix series, Jenna took on the role of Wednesday Addams, and as part of her prep process, she had to learn how to play the cello, but not many know she also took on the role of a choreographer to execute one of the series’ most memorable moments.

Those who have watched the series, in its episode four, titled Woe What a Night, the students of Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts, attend the Rave’N dance. Wednesday reluctantly attends with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). As The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck plays, Wednesday takes to the dance floor and throws out her kookiest of moves.

Now, in a recent behind-the-scenes video, Ortega and her fellow castmates watch the scene, and she reveals, “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

The cast of Wednesday reacts to *that* dance scene — which @jennaortega choreographed herself! pic.twitter.com/ljos7uWMj8— Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2022

In a recent interview with Vulture, Ortega revealed more details about the sequence. Not only was it was her first time choreographing, but Ortega also put the moves together a few days before director Tim Burton shot the sequence.

In a tweet, Jenna revealed her dance moves were inspired by many people, including, “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80’s. Helped me out on this one.”

An eagle-eyed fan also pointed out an homage to the 1960s Addams Family TV series, writing “You threw a move in there that was a homage to John Astin’s Gomez. Don’t think we don’t see you. Well done.”

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4— Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) November 25, 2022

The Loring homage was also captured for a side-by-side comparison. Loring portrayed Wednesday in original the series.

You threw a move in there that was an homage to John Astin's Gomez. Don't think we don't see you. Well done. pic.twitter.com/wXhw8A5M20— All Fall Down 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇽🇩🇪🇧🇻🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@JamesHedrick20) November 26, 2022

The supernatural comedy horror television series - Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it stars Jenna Ortega as the title character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and more appearing in supporting roles. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

