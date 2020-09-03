Week Before His Death, Chadwick Boseman was Sure He’d Beat Cancer and Be Fit for Black Panther Again

Last week, actor Chadwick Boseman passed away after battling cancer for four years. Unknown to anyone in the studios, the actor hadn't disclosed his health condition in the public domain. Reportedly, on August 28, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios received an urgent email regarding Chadwick Boseman. However, soon after he saw the message, the actor passed away.

The Hollywood Reporter, reports that the 43-year-old actor had become noticeably thin in recent months. However, until about a week before his death, Boseman was convinced he beat cancer and would be able to gain weight for Black Panther sequel. The film was scheduled to go into production in March and the actor was preparing for the new film beginning in September.

While there has been no announcement on the future of the film, Marvel Studios paid tribute to Boseman with a four-minute-forty-three-seconds video on their official social media handles. Titled, A Tribute for a King, the video includes behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews from Boseman's time as Black Panther. It also has clips of him attending the comic-cons and other promotional events.

In the video, Feige called Boseman an amazing actor, whereas, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler says the actor was incredible and gifted.

Also, in a lengthy, emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler said the late actor was a man of faith and dignity, and someone who lived a beautiful life while making great art.

Boseman attained global stardom as T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the MCU films such as "Captain America: Civil War", "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Before "Black Panther", Boseman made a name for himself by playing iconic black historical figures like baseball star Jackie Robinson in "42" (2013), singer-songwriter James Brown in "Get on Up" (2014) and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall" (2017). He was last seen in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods", an urgent film about a group of ageing Vietnam War veterans who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader. His last film will be "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".