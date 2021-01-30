Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Upset with Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla Says He Wants to Leave Bigg Boss 14 House

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik will be seen complaining about Rakhi Sawant’s behaviour, however, host Salman Khan will treat the matter as a 'non-issue'. In the new promo of the show, Salman said that Rakhi is the biggest entertainer of the house. He then asks all the contestants to name the person who is getting the benefit of Rakhi’s behaviour. While Rubina says that the entire house is gaining from it, most contestants say that Abhinav is the one who has an advantage due to Rakhi’s behaviour.

Salman asks the couple if they are right or the rest of the house is right. Rubina can then be heard saying, “There is no right or wrong, sir,” to which Salman responds that there is. He adds that Abhinav is the only one gaining from what is happening with Rakhi. In his response, Abhinav said that he is folding his hands but he does not want this benefit.

Salman tells Abhinav sternly that there is no need for him to overreact. He adds that they would have discussed the issue had there been something wrong. A visibly upset Abhinav said, “If this is entertainment then I want to leave the house right now.”

This comes after Rakhi pulled the strings of Abhinav’s shorts. Before that, she wrote ‘I love Abhinav’ all over her body. This made the couple upset and they are not finding Rakhi’s behaviour entertaining anymore. Rubina was also seen complaining to other contestants about Rakhi’s actions.

In the promo, Salman is also angry at Nikki Tamboli. He asks her if there is any change in her at all. Salman also said that he has explained things to Nikki thrice, however, if she still can’t understand, then he doesn’t care.

Nikki was evicted from the Bigg Boss house early December due to lack of votes, however, she and Aly returned to the house soon after.