'Weird And Sh*t...': Tanushree Dutta is Upset Over Her Wikipedia Profile

Tanushree Dutta hasn’t appeared in a Bollywood film for quite a while. She spends most of her time in the United States and frequently posts photos and videos on social media. And while the actor has been away from the spotlight for some time, she is again in the news because of her comment on her Wikipedia page. The actor has said the page doesn’t provide enough information about her, adding it’s incomplete. She has also spoken about her accomplishment.

On Sunday, Tanushree shared on Instagram a photo of herself with a long caption. She wrote, “Hey Guys, there’s something that’s been bothering me for a while. It’s the Wikipedia profile on me. So it’s got a lot wrong about me and calling me just an ‘Indian Model’ and diminishing my credentials. I tried changing but it keeps coming back to the same stuff," she said.

“I’m a Miss India Universe & Bollywood actress/star so don’t know why it says ‘Indian Model’,” the actor said.

“It’s the first thing people check when they google a public figure for work/awards etc & mine is all weird & shit. Imagine after doing so much in just one life I can’t even have a straightforward, uplifting & accurate Wikipedia presentation," she wrote.

She concluded by asking if anyone could help her in fixing the page. She wrote, “Maybe the scriptures are right & my rewards & recognition are going to be in Heaven after all. Anyways I`ve renounced losing my shit with this kind of weird stuff because looks like I can’t do much about it! If anyone can help pls do by the way I think great & amazing stuff is going to happen for me in 2022.”

In 2018, Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her. The case was closed due to the lack of evidence. In the case, the police had filed a B report after they couldn’t find any evidence against the veteran actor.

