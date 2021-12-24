Welcome 3 to Begin Shoot in 2022; Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal to Return

The hit comedy franchise Welcome is going to have a third instalment, report has suggested. The first part which was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal was released in 2007, the second part which also had John Abraham and Shruti Haasan was unveiled in 2015.

Welcome 3 is scheduled to roll in the second half of 2022, a Pinkvilla report has suggested. “The script of Welcome 3 is already being written, and the plan is to take it on the floors in the latter part of next year. While Anil, Nana and Paresh will be part of the third film, the makers are also aiming to rope in a much bigger cast for this one. Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make the movie on a massive scale and it will be an action-comedy,” the website reported.

