Welcome Actor Snehal Dabbi Alleges Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Hasn't Paid Him

Actor Snehal Dabbi alleged that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has not paid him for his work in the 2007 hit film Welcome, toplined by Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Snehal said, “He has not cleared my dues for the film Welcome. Every time he would assure of giving me money but it never got fulfilled. I was wondering What industry is this? I will not do any of his films now even if he offers me ₹10 crore. He commits but never keeps his promise.”

The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Feroz Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat in pivotal roles. Following the success of the film, Welcome Back which had John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles was released in 2015. Anil, Nana and Paresh were seen reprising their roles in the sequel. It was also produced by Firoz.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Katrina have featured in several movies together in the past, including Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Tees Maar Khan. The pair will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi.

