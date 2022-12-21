Welcome Completes 15 Years, Anil Kapoor Shares Why Majnu Bhai is His Favorite Character Too

The 2007 movie Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee, did invite high levels of serotonin when it was released and kept us laughing for days non-stop. Even after a decade and a half the film has the same impact on all its viewers. The meme making community’s creative take on Majnu bhai have left us in splits on multiple occasions. Anil Kapoor shares why Majnu is his favorite character too.

Kapoor says, “Majnu bhai’s character was indeed a fun one to portray. I didn’t feel like I was acting, it came to me naturally and with Anees Bhai’s writing and direction and with Nana being the perfect co-Star as Uday Bhai made it even more easier and a lot of fun. I see so many recreations on social media of his dialogues and it’s amazing how he is still relatable even to the Gen Z. The character is one of the most iconic ones and will instantly lift your mood with his dialogues and swag. The on-set memories with Akshay, Nana, Paresh, Katrina will stay on. We used to laugh so much off camera after the final take. A wonderful film, character and experience. I am so grateful for this ever growing love for him."

The fandom of Majnu bhai is not short lived. It is so crazy that coffee mugs, pillow covers and even T-shirts bearing the character became popular. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal recreated his famous painting on social media which gained instant popularity and buzz. Kriti Sanon too gained eyeballs for wearing a dress which had Majnu bhai’s painting on it. Majnu bhai is no longer a character but an emotion that will always stay with us.

Welcome is an iconic rom-com which was released on 21 December, 2007. The film also starred Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Malaika Sherawat, Feroz Khan & more.

