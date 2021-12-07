'Welcome Home Kisses': Rashmika Mandanna's Dog Can't Love Her Enough As She Returns

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise wherein she plays the female lead. And despite being busy ahead of the release, the actor found some time to go back home and meet her favourite family member — her dog.

Rashmika shared on her Instagram account a picture in which her dog can be seen kissing her. The caption of this adorable picture reads, “Welcome home kissies, I am back". This cute post is also receiving a lot of love from fans and animal lovers. Musician Anand Sharma has commented saying, “Perfect couple".

An Instagram user wrote Hindi, “Every dog has its day", while another one said that the dog was living real life. While some users made fun of this picture, most appreciated the cute Rashmika and her dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

A user wrote: “Beautiful", another said, “Perfect Mumma". And while the dog is expressing its love, Rashmika, too, looks extremely adorable.

On the work front, Rashmika will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rise, opposite superstar Allu Arjun.

Recently, the trailer of the film was released and Rashmika was seen in a different getup. While Rashmika will reportedly be seen in the character of a fish-selling woman, Allu will play a smuggler.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in a special song in the film. The shooting for the song is currently underway in Hyderabad. Pushpa: The Rise is scheduled to release on December 17 and the film is being promoted right now with full enthusiasm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.