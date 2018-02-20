English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Welcome To New York Team Yet To Take Call On Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Song
"Welcome To New York" is a rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves.
Mumbai: Director Chakri Toleti, who has helmed the forthcoming film Welcome To New York, says the makers are yet to decide whether to accept the suggestion of singer-turned-Union minister Babul Supriyo's demand to remove Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice from the film's song Ishtehaar or keep it.
"No decision has been taken on the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song. I don't understand why we are being targeted like this. Our film 'Welcome To New York' releases this Friday and this is just too much stress. We have made an entertaining film and we don't want to hurt anyone," Toleti said in a statement.
Supriyo had earlier said he was not able to comprehend the need or desire to cross the border for entertainment content at a time when tensions on the India-Pakistan border had escalated.
Welcome To New York is a rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.
It comprises an ensemble cast of Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubati. Superstar Salman Khan has a cameo role in the film.
The film is co-produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films.
