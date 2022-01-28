'Welcome To The World of Victoria': Sonalee Kulkarni Shares First Look of Her Next

The first look of Pushkar Jog’s Marathi film Victoria has been released. Sonalee Kulkarni shared her first glimpse of the movie. The actor looks convincing in her role for the film, which has been produced by Anand Pandit.

Sonalee also shared the first look of her co-actors Pushkar Jog and Aashay Kulkarni from the film. In the posters, all the actors have scars on their faces.

“प्रत्येक रहस्य कधी ना कधीतरी उलगडतंच! (Every mystery unfolds at some point)

“Welcome to the world of #victoria", Sonali wrote in the caption.

Anand Pandit’s Victoria, starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Aashay Kulkarni, has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its announcement.

Omkar Gokhale, Jeet Ashok, and Virajas Kulkarni have written the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Victoria. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Pushkar Jog’s Goosebumps Entertainment have collaborated on their third Marathi feature.

Anand Pandit, Rupa Pandit, and Pushkar Jog are the producers of Victoria, while Vaishal Shah is the co-producer. The big-budget movie has been shot in Scotland, as informed by the producers.

Victoria has been directed by Virajas Kulkarni and Jeet Ashok. Although this is their first feature film, the duo has directed MX Player’s comedy web series Idiot Box

Pushkar Jog and Sonalee have starred together in Ti And Ti and the yet-to-be-released film Tamasha Live.

Sonalee Kulkarni was last seen in Pandu, directed by Viju Mane, and produced by Zee Studios. Released in 2021, the film was well-received by the audience. Sonalee was praised for her role as Usha in the comedy-drama.

Apart from that, Sonalee’s Jhimma was a huge hit in the region. The storyline of the film was highly appreciated by the audience. Sonalee will also appear in the next Marathi movie, Tamasha Live, directed by Sanjay Jadav.

