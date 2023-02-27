Ram Charan, who is currently in the US with his RRR team, revealed that he would love to perform the Naatu Naatu at the Oscars ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on March 12. The RRR track, scored by MM Keeravaani and has been written by Chandrabose, is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

In a conversation with the cinephile social platform Letterboxd, Ram said, “We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much.” He also mentioned that doing the whole number on the stage would be difficult as it takes a lot of breath and energy but will do the hook step.

The Oscars recently confirmed that Rihanna will be performing her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Last Friday, it was also shared that Sofia Carson would be joining Diane to perform the other nominated song Applause from the film Tell It Like a Woman.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer said on the Best in Show podcast that they are trying to work to make sure that the Best Original Song performers would be up on stage during the award show. However, there is no confirmation whether Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be performing on the stage for Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu has already won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The song has been choreographed by Prem Rakhshith and was filmed in Ukraine at The Mariinsky Palace, the Ukraine Presidential Palace in Kyiv.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR has been also nominated in the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Action Movie category, along with Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are competing with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the Best Actor category. The nominees were announced on the Critics Choice Awards site on February 23. The winners will be announced on March 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here