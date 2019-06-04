Wellness is a Life Choice I Made as a Child, Says Vidyut Jammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he chose wellness as his way of life when he was a child, but he still doesn't know the true meaning of fitness."For me, wellness is a life choice I made as a child even when I wasn't aware what it meant entirely," Vidyut, known for his chiselled body and daredevil stunts in his films, said in a statement.The actor believes in managing the balance between mind and body and always challenges himself to do something different in his fitness routines. "I still feel I know nothing about fitness. When asked about my mantra, it is—Get started and keep going till you achieve what you had set out to do,” he said."Whether it means sitting or standing in the right posture or keeping mind and body in sync through breathing, it is all part of my regime," he added.On the professional front, the 38-year-old actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Force and has since featured in several films, including Junglee, Bullett Raja and Baadshaho, will next be seen in the Commando franchise’s third instalment and Mahesh Manjrekar's forthcoming gangster drama Power.