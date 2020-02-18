Wendell Rodricks' Husband Jerome Marrel Pens Heartfelt Farewell Letter Post Designer's Demise

The entertainment and fashion industry was taken aback last week with the news of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks' sudden demise at 59. Days after, Wendell’s husband Jerome Marrel has penned a farewell letter for him on social media.

Jerome took to Wendell’s Instagram account and wrote, “Adieu Wendell. I want to thank all the friends who have sent a message of condolence. I will not take calls for a while but will reply personally soon. Jerome”

Wendell died at his Colvale home in Goa on February 12. The acclaimed designer was also seen to make cameo appearances in Bollywood movies such as Boom (2003), Fashion (2008) and Fan (2016).

He was also a leading figure in the domain of LGBTQ+ rights and married Jerome in Paris in 2002.

Wendell also received the Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian honour in India, in 2014.

His death shocked everyone in the movie industry and those, who had closely worked with him.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share that upon hearing the news of Wendell’s demise, she first sat and cried, followed by smiling in fondness of “the beautiful memories” that the two had shared.

Anushka Sharma was also deeply affected by Wendell’s demise. She tagged him to be “one of the most iconic & original designers” along with being a “champion for LGBT rights”.

She recalled how he had given her an opportunity to “close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore”. She revealed that Wendell was one of the reasons she moved to Mumbai from Bengaluru to “pursue modeling” at 18.

