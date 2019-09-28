Went Full Beast Mode in The Gym: Abhishek Bachchan Replies to Hilarious Marjaavaan Meme
Abhishek Bachchan had a hilarious response to a meme from the Marjaavaan trailer, where a villain looks like him. The actor joked about how he worked hard for the role, before denying his involvement in the film.
The trailer of Milap Milan Zaveri's massy action-thriller Marjaavaan released a couple of days ago and just like every popular trailer lately, it also got its fair share of memes from Twitter. One such hilarious meme is the one featuring a villain who looks eerily similar to Abhishek Bachchan. A lot of people jokingly commented on how they were happy to see Jr Bachchan in Marjaavaan.
The Manmarziyaan actor took to Twitter to hilariously react to the meme and wrote, "Thank you! Went full #beastmode in the gym for this one" with a laughing emoji. He then went on to say that it was not him in the trailer and wished the team luck for the film's release.
Check out the hilarious banter below:
Thank you! Went full #beastmode in the gym for this one. 😂 Jokes apart. That’s not me! But wish the entire team of #Marjaavaan all the best. Looking great. @Riteishd @SidMalhotra @zmilap @nikkhiladvani https://t.co/YIySCIt7hJ— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 27, 2019
Marjaavaan, written and directed by Milap Zaveri, is a film about a couple, played by Sidharth Malhotra an Tara Sutaria, who are basking in their love till they cross paths with Riteish Deshmukh's character, a dwarf who tries to kill them. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. The film will release on November 8, 2019.
Coming back to Abhishek Bachchan, he will be next seen in The Big Bull, a film produced by Ajay Devgn. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati and will star Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead. This will be Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's first collaboration after Bol Bachchan.
