Went to Couple of High Profile Parties Where I Saw Few Actors Doing Drugs, Says Adhyayan Suman

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has started conducting its own investigation related to drugs angle in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many people have talked about alleged illegal activities at Bollywood high-profile parties. Actor Adhyayan Suman recently said that he had witnessed a few actors doing drugs.

Talking to ETimes, he said, "As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big-high profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs."

He said that while engaging in drug activity is wrong, only targetting Bollywood for it is wrong. "I think drugs happen everywhere, I don’t know why only the Indian film industry is being targeted. Drugs are wrong. Nobody should be doing drugs."

When asked about Kangana Ranaut, who was also his ex, he said that she is a big star and he is a small actor. Hence he did not want to comment on her allegations about 99% of Bollywood actors using drugs.

On the work front, Adhyayan was last seen in the MX Player web-show Aashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.