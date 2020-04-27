We're All Hearts for Samantha Akkineni's Quarantine Selfie with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni took to social media on Monday noon to share a selfie with hubby Naga Chaitanya. The couple is currently self-isolating with their adorable pet dog Hash and the romantic moment together cannot be described in words.

Samantha shared a selfie on her Insta stories with Naga Chaitanya by her side. She comfortably rests her head on his shoulders as they both pose all smiles for the camera. The romantic pic is their first together since the lockdown has been announced and fans can't seem to be getting enough of it already. Samantha wears a comfy sleeveless top in the pic, while Naga Chaitanya compliments her in his casual black coloured T-shirt.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met each other on the sets of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave. After dating each other for years, they two got married in 2017 in Goa.

On the work front, Samantha will feature in Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2. The web series will mark her debut in the digital space as well in the Hindi film industry. The release date of The Family Man 2, which went on floors in November 2019, is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is on hold due to the coronavirus.

