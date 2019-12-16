Take the pledge to vote

We're Always Told, 'Reduce Your Budget Because It's a Female-led Film': Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu emphasised the need for a wider range of women’s stories to be told on the big screen.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:December 16, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Taapsee Panuu has been a vocal advocate for gender equality in the film industry. Through her films like Pink, Badla and Game Over, Taapsee is working earnestly to diversify the way women are represented in Bollywood.

But the actress finds it extremely unfair that despite all her efforts her own films are not referred by her name. At the 5th edition of Mirchi Neon Run, the actress raised the pertinent question of why a female protagonist's name is "not included while mentioning the success or failure of a film."

She said, "Technically if you see the number of working days, I did work more than Mr Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Badla. That doesn't take anything away from him though. He was the protagonist of the movie but so was I. So as actors, we both share the credit of the film. My problem is whenever you address that film, you call it 'an Amitabh Bachchan-starrer.' I don't think even Amitabh Bachchan himself will be okay with this fact. We should be given an equal credit, if not more or less."

Taapsee further emphasised the need for a wider range of women’s stories to be told on the big screen.

"The way things are happening, I'm hopeful that a change will be brought about soon. We have improved quite a lot. When one female-led film becomes a success, it gives rise to at least 10 such films. If it's not mine, it can be anyone else's but I will celebrate equally as I know because of that one film, there'll be 10 more producers ready to put their money on the female-led films."

"And, it has been happening as the numbers have increased in the past few years. Of course, the budget is not as much because we're always being told, 'Reduce your budget because it's a female-led film,' but hopefully, it will change at some point in time. And, that will only happen when people step into the theatres and watch our films," she added.

