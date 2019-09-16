Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'We're Amazing Friends': Laura Dern Debunks Bradley Cooper Romance Rumours

Actress Laura Dern has dismissed all dating rumours with actor Bradley Cooper and says they are just friends.

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'We're Amazing Friends': Laura Dern Debunks Bradley Cooper Romance Rumours
Actress Laura Dern has dismissed all dating rumours with actor Bradley Cooper and says they are just friends.
Loading...

Actress Laura Dern has dismissed all dating rumours with actor Bradley Cooper and says they are just friends.

The Big Little Lies star and A Star is Born actor-director were seen dining together in New York City, weeks after Cooper's split from his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk in June.

Dern says their relationship is strictly platonic.

"We're amazing friends. We're so lucky. And we're family," she told usmagazine.com.

"I mean, everybody's always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he's the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world," she adds. "So I don't blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he's spectacular."

Cooper and Shayk were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019 and share daughter Lea, two.

Dern shares two children with musician Ben Harper, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2013.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram