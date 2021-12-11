Were, are, Will Always Stay Together': Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's 99th Birth Anniversary

On July 7 this year, legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. Today is his 99th birth anniversary, and her wife Saira Banu has penned an emotional letter for her late husband.

In a long letter published in The Times of India, she wished Dilip Sahab on his birthday. She said that we were, are and will always stay together. The letter started with “December 11, 1922. Peshawar, North-West Frontier Province in pre-partition India". The letter went on to beautifully describe the weather of the night on which Saira’s “Jaan" was born to Ayesha Begum the beautiful wife of Mohammad Sarvar Khan.

Saira further wrote that his millions of fans and her — his Fan No. 1 — will be celebrating his birthday quietly by themselves knowing fully well that he is with us in our lives forever. She said that Dilip Kumar was proud to be born in undivided India and to grow up in a large happy family.

Saheb was also proud of the patriotism his father instilled in his sons and daughters. Saira wrote, “In his own eyes, he was a simple man with a family and a challenging job… Nothing more… And certainly not a celluloid God as superstars are sometimes given to believe".

The veteran actor talked about how she had no difficulty in adjusting after marriage because of the way her mother brought her up. She praised her husband’s way of life and ended her letter with what she said on the occasion of their wedding anniversary two months ago. Dilip Saheb is very much in her mindset, gently holding her hand and expressing his feelings without words, the yesteryear actor wrote. She said once again that she knows that she is not alone now and forever.

